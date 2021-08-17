Common, Stevie Wonder and More to Perform at ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Telethon [VIDEO]

*Stevie Wonder and rapper Common will team up for a performance at the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

The TV special will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and Ken Jeong, and featuring A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, and Jaime Camil.

The fundraiser, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, airs on August 21.

The #StandUpToCancer Telecast is back! Join us as we Stand Up and celebrate thirteen years of making an impact with groundbreaking cancer research. The televised fundraising special airs Saturday, August 21st, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. Learn more at https://t.co/0RH7xYf43Q. pic.twitter.com/WnqKfHmNUw — Stand Up To Cancer (@SU2C) July 28, 2021

Here’s more from All Hip Hop:

During the show, viewers will be immersed in first-hand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer. These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife’s diagnosis.

The week-long fundraising initiative will feature live streams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.

Peep the preview below.