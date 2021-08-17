Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Common, Stevie Wonder and More to Perform at ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Telethon [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Stevie Wonder and rapper Common will team up for a performance at the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

The TV special will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and Ken Jeong, and featuring A-listers such as  Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, and Jaime Camil

The fundraiser, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, airs on August 21. 

READ MORE: Common to Executive Produce New Docu Series ‘Justice USA’ for OWN

Here’s more from All Hip Hop:

During the show, viewers will be immersed in first-hand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer. These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife’s diagnosis.

The week-long fundraising initiative will feature live streams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.

Peep the preview below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

