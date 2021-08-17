Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Black Officer Slaps Syracuse Police with $33M Lawsuit Over ‘Jim Crow Culture’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Officer Brandon Hanks’ first tv interview about suing the Syracuse Police Department

*A Black police officer in Syracuse, New York is suing the city’s police department over “blatant and extreme racism” and its “Jim Crow culture.”

Brandon Hanks, 28, claims he was not allowed to join the department’s gang violence task force because his colleagues deemed he was a “gang member” and “narcotics trafficker” who has “known associations with gang members and convicted criminals,” the Washington Post reports.

According to the report, Capt. Timothy Gay penned a memo in April that claimed: “Hanks’ association with known gang members, convicted criminals — felony and RICO — known to be involved in gangs, narcotics trafficking and other criminal activity are cause for concern when considering a transfer to the Special Investigations Division.” 

READ MORE: Haiti’s First Lady (Martine Moïse) in Miami Hospital After Being Shot Multiple Times / VIDEO

Hanks called the statements about his character “an ultimate violation.”

“It’s a clear, clear, clearcut example of racism and discrimination,” Hanks said. “This is what’s been going on, and this needs to stop.”

Police Chief Kenton Buckner is named in lawsuit, and he told the post that the task force position is still open to Hanks.

Buckner rejects Hank’s accusations against the department, claiming his lawsuit “painted an inaccurate picture” of the police force. 

“I don’t worry about the stuff in the memo, but the silent officers who haven’t said anything about it to me? Those are the people that I’m scared of,” Hanks said. “I don’t know if I can trust being around these people. Are they going to have my back?”

Per Complex, Hanks is reportedly seeking $33 million in damages, as well as increased employment and training opportunities for Black officers.

WATCH:

Previous articleLudacris Reveals Secret Behind Mumble Rap in Hilarious Jif Ad (Watch)
Next articleKyrie Irving Responds to Odd Question About LeBron James Being His ‘Father Figure’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO