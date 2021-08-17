Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Ben Crump & Co-Counsel Respond to No Charges Filed Against SRO in Taylor Bracey Case

By Fisher Jack
Taylor Bracey
*KISSIMMEE, Fla. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, Bhavani Raveendran, and Natalie Jackson have released a statement in response to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s decision to not file criminal charges against Deputy Ethan Fournier for using force against Liberty High School teen, Taylor Bracey.

The horrifying incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2021, at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida, when Deputy Fournier slammed Bracey to the ground while she was having a verbal argument with another student. Bracey, a minor Black female, was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer. Deputy Fournier did not render aid, and instead handcuffed her as she lay unconscious.

Attorneys for the family have released the following statement:

”The facts of this case are laid out for everyone to see in that disturbing video. A Black teenager was violently body-slammed to the ground, knocked unconscious, and handcuffed at her own school by Deputy Fournier. That kind of force is aggressive, unacceptable, and not at all what it looks like to de-escalate a situation between high school girls. Taylor is still feeling the repercussions from Fournier’s actions and likely will for the rest of her life. This disgusting incident certainly sends a message to our young people of color – police officers should not be trusted and ‘protect and serve’ is nothing more than a meaningless slogan. While the state attorney has failed to get justice for Taylor, we won’t stop until we do.”

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit bencrump.com.

 

