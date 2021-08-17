*KISSIMMEE, Fla. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, Bhavani Raveendran, and Natalie Jackson have released a statement in response to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s decision to not file criminal charges against Deputy Ethan Fournier for using force against Liberty High School teen, Taylor Bracey.

The horrifying incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2021, at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida, when Deputy Fournier slammed Bracey to the ground while she was having a verbal argument with another student. Bracey, a minor Black female, was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer. Deputy Fournier did not render aid, and instead handcuffed her as she lay unconscious.

Attorneys for the family have released the following statement:

”The facts of this case are laid out for everyone to see in that disturbing video. A Black teenager was violently body-slammed to the ground, knocked unconscious, and handcuffed at her own school by Deputy Fournier. That kind of force is aggressive, unacceptable, and not at all what it looks like to de-escalate a situation between high school girls. Taylor is still feeling the repercussions from Fournier’s actions and likely will for the rest of her life. This disgusting incident certainly sends a message to our young people of color – police officers should not be trusted and ‘protect and serve’ is nothing more than a meaningless slogan. While the state attorney has failed to get justice for Taylor, we won’t stop until we do.”

This beautiful young lady is 16yo Taylor Bracey. SRO Deputy Ethan Fournier body-slammed her this week, leaving her unconscious as she hit the hard concrete floor of her Kissimmee FL high school. We must hold Fournier accountable! Sign petition: — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 31, 2021

