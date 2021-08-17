4 Virginia Males Charged in Murder of Nephew of Late Rep. Elijah Cummings [VIDEO]

*Four Virginia men have been charged with the 2011 murder of the nephew of late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Christopher Cummings, 20, was found dead inside of the home in the 800 block of W 42nd Street of Norfolk, Virginia, on June 10, 2011, after reports of two gunshot victims. Another 20-year-old male victim was found with life-threatening injuries. The second victim survived the attack.

The Norfolk Police Department said the house was burglarized prior to the shooting, WVEC reported.

READ MORE: Video Shows Chinese Officials Locking Residents Inside Their Homes Amid Delta Variant Surge | WATCH

Investigators linked Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley, 28, to the shooting. They have each been indicted on 15 charges, including homicide, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, as reported by PEOPLE.

“For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family,” Police Chief Larry D. Boone wrote in a statement.

“While my son is lying cold in his coffin, these guys are out there running the streets, so it’s good to have them off the streets,” said Christopher’s dad, James Cummings.

Christopher was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, who turned to the public for help finding his nephew’s killer.

“Whoever the persons were that did this, believe me, will do it again,” he told WVEC in August of 2011. “You don’t kill somebody that viciously and not do it again.”

He added, “I’m begging you. If you know what happened in this case — if you know anything about it — come to police and tell them what you know.”