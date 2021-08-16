Monday, August 16, 2021
Watch Boxer Nico Ali Walsh Carry On his Grandfather’s Legacy in Pro Debut

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh scored a first round stoppage over Jordan Weeks on his pro debut Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

*Sporting the trunks of his legendary grandfather, Nico Ali Walsh dominated in his professional boxing debut. Ali Walsh, grandson of all-time boxing great Muhammad Ali, stopped Jordan Weeks in less than two minutes in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ali Walsh, the son of Rashida Ali, used jabs and straight right hands to carve out the W, throwing the two strikes in a one-two combination to drop Weeks to the canvas early in the opening round of their scheduled four-round contest.

Weeks was shook. Ali Walsh followed up with a big flurry of shots, several landing cleanly before the ref stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:49 mark of Round 1, thrilling the Tulsa crowd, which included Ali Walsh’s godfather, legendary hip hop artist Flavor Flav.

“This lived up completely to my expectations,” Ali Walsh said after scoring the victory. “This is something I only dreamed of. It’s been an emotional journey this whole ride, these last couple months. … Obviously, my grandfather, I’ve been thinking about him so much. I miss him and it’s just an emotional journey.”

Watch highlights from the fight below:

