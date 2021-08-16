Monday, August 16, 2021
Video: Naomi Osaka in Tears After Reporter’s ‘Aggressive’ Question in Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka takes questions at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio in Cincinnati (Aug 16, 2021)

*Naomi Osaka broke down at her first press conference since pulling out of the French Open over mental health issues, a move that followed her controversial decision to forgo press conferences at the event.

During Monday’s Zoom presser ahead of her appearance at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio, Osaka took several questions without incident, until journalist Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer entered the fray.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, who was present in the room, tweeted: “Someone from Cincinnati Enquirer asked her a fairly aggressively toned question about how she benefits from a high-media profile but doesn’t like talking to media. Osaka tried to engage, but after her answer began crying.”

Rothenberg said Osaka left the podium for several minutes, then returned to answer the question and finish the presser. Rothenberg later mentioned Dougherty’s tone ruined the flow of the press conference altogether, and defended her against haters on Twitter.

