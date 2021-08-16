Monday, August 16, 2021
Tia Mowry Fans Gush Over Her Natural Gray Hair [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Fans of actress Tia Mowry are thrilled that she’s embracing her gray hair. 

Mowry posted a couple of Instagram selfies showing off her silver roots, writing “Hey girl hey, #grey hair don’t care. Swipe left for the #outfit reveal! 🔥” she captioned one post.

“It’s the natural for me 😍😍,” one person commented, as reported by MSN. “Love the gray❤️,” another added. “Silver fox🔥🔥🔥,” a third follower wrote in response to the images. 

Mowry was Told She Should Go for 'Latina' Roles 'Cause She 'Didn't Look Black Enough' 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Mowry began her natural hair journey at the start of 2020, when she chopped her hair short. For her 43rd birthday, she shared a selfie of her rocking braids that had hints of her gray hairs. 

“Time comes at you fast! Do what #love NOW! It’s never too late. Don’t waste your time on things that don’t matter. Practice #selflove and #selfcare!” she wrote.

In June, the former child star shared several images of her hair growth progress, writing “How it started VS How it’s going!” she captioned the post, which included photos of her thick afro. Check out the photos below and SWIPE to see the before and after shots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

