Tia Mowry Fans Gush Over Her Natural Gray Hair [PHOTOS]

*Fans of actress Tia Mowry are thrilled that she’s embracing her gray hair.

Mowry posted a couple of Instagram selfies showing off her silver roots, writing “Hey girl hey, #grey hair don’t care. Swipe left for the #outfit reveal! 🔥” she captioned one post.

“It’s the natural for me 😍😍,” one person commented, as reported by MSN. “Love the gray❤️,” another added. “Silver fox🔥🔥🔥,” a third follower wrote in response to the images.

Mowry began her natural hair journey at the start of 2020, when she chopped her hair short. For her 43rd birthday, she shared a selfie of her rocking braids that had hints of her gray hairs.

“Time comes at you fast! Do what #love NOW! It’s never too late. Don’t waste your time on things that don’t matter. Practice #selflove and #selfcare!” she wrote.

In June, the former child star shared several images of her hair growth progress, writing “How it started VS How it’s going!” she captioned the post, which included photos of her thick afro. Check out the photos below and SWIPE to see the before and after shots.