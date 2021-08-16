Monday, August 16, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘The Night House’ Stars Discuss Bumps In The Dark | WATCH

By Tifarah Dixon
0

*Is there an afterlife or is it just a figment of our imagination?

On Friday, find out what goes bump in the dark when “The Night House,” finds it’s home in a theater near you!

David Bruckners’ latest film, is an uniquely psychological horror film that deserves a genre of its own! Rebecca Hall plays Beth; a wife whose world is turned upside-down when, Owen, her husband (Evan Jonigkeit) suddenly dies. Even though Owen is gone and she’s alone, she still feels like someone or something is with her. Her neighbor Mel, (Vondie Curtis-Hall) assures her, she just needs to take time to properly mourn.

Is he right? Is she just stressed? Or is there really something supernatural taking place?

To watch Jonigkeit and Curtis-Hall talk about “The Night House” click here!

THE NIGHT HOUSE, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall and Vondie Curtis-Hall in the film THE NIGHT HOUSE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Q: Evan, you knocked your performances out of the park! Was there any fear or apprehension to play Owen and this sort of “presence?”

EJ: I ran towards it because there was apprehension. This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done. It’s the strangest performance I’ve ever given and it’s sort of a “big swing” that either works or really doesn’t. It’s a challenge and I was down to see what happened! ‘Living on the edge’ is something that draws me to being an actor.

THE NIGHT HOUSE
Rebecca Hall in the film THE NIGHT HOUSE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Q: You’re an accomplished actor with a diverse and extensive resume, what specifically drew you to this film?

VCH: Working with Rebecca Hall and working with David Bruckner were the initial things; and then I heard Evan was a part of it and I saw this was going to be a well-crafted movie. I looked at my character and said, ‘what can I bring to this role?’ I found the recent loss of my characters’ wife and the recent loss of Beths’ husband were the emotional component I needed to hold on to. I knew if I could [hold] onto that, then I could let it carry me throughout the movie.

Searchlight Pictures “The Night House” premieres in theaters August 20th.

For more details go to TheNightHouse.

Previous articleFully Vaccinated Southwest Flight Attendant Dies from ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Infection
Next article‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multiyear Deal at Netflix
Tifarah Dixon

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO