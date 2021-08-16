‘The Night House’ Stars Discuss Bumps In The Dark | WATCH

*Is there an afterlife or is it just a figment of our imagination?

On Friday, find out what goes bump in the dark when “The Night House,” finds it’s home in a theater near you!

David Bruckners’ latest film, is an uniquely psychological horror film that deserves a genre of its own! Rebecca Hall plays Beth; a wife whose world is turned upside-down when, Owen, her husband (Evan Jonigkeit) suddenly dies. Even though Owen is gone and she’s alone, she still feels like someone or something is with her. Her neighbor Mel, (Vondie Curtis-Hall) assures her, she just needs to take time to properly mourn.

Is he right? Is she just stressed? Or is there really something supernatural taking place?

To watch Jonigkeit and Curtis-Hall talk about “The Night House” click here!

Q: Evan, you knocked your performances out of the park! Was there any fear or apprehension to play Owen and this sort of “presence?”

EJ: I ran towards it because there was apprehension. This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done. It’s the strangest performance I’ve ever given and it’s sort of a “big swing” that either works or really doesn’t. It’s a challenge and I was down to see what happened! ‘Living on the edge’ is something that draws me to being an actor.

Q: You’re an accomplished actor with a diverse and extensive resume, what specifically drew you to this film?

VCH: Working with Rebecca Hall and working with David Bruckner were the initial things; and then I heard Evan was a part of it and I saw this was going to be a well-crafted movie. I looked at my character and said, ‘what can I bring to this role?’ I found the recent loss of my characters’ wife and the recent loss of Beths’ husband were the emotional component I needed to hold on to. I knew if I could [hold] onto that, then I could let it carry me throughout the movie.

Searchlight Pictures “The Night House” premieres in theaters August 20th.

