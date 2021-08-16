Sha’Carri Richardson to Race 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Marijuana Controversy

*Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams hit a wall when she tested positive for marijuana and was slapped with a one-month suspension for violating the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

She later said she got high after her biological mother died. Now, Richardson will race against Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

Here’s more from PEOPLE:

The three athletes recently won gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, the event Richardson, 21, was set to compete in before being disqualified. Thompson-Herah broke the 10.62-second record previously held by Florence Griffith Joyner when she won gold last month with a time of 10.61 seconds. Fraser-Pryce came in second place with 10.74 seconds, and Jackson finished third with 10.76 seconds.

“Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials,” Richardson’s agent Renaldo Nehemiah told The Wall Street Journal. “She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

