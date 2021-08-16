Biden to Address Nation at 3:45pm Eastern in the Wake of Afghanistan Debacle | VIDEO

*Under fire for the debacle in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David and deliver an address on the crisis there at 3:45pm Eastern today (08-16-21)

Biden’s scheduled address to the nation follows the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s declaration of victory.

The president has faced intense criticism for his silence as the Taliban captured Kabul and chaos erupted at the city’s international airport, where the U.S. is attempting to evacuate thousands of Afghans who assisted the military during the 20-year war.

Here’s more via Axios:

Top officials in the administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, have appeared on television to defend the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But Biden himself has been called upon to address the country and the world on the chaos in Afghanistan after promising a “safe and orderly” exit.

Biden had previously dismissed comparisons to the withdrawal from Vietnam and disputed warnings from the U.S. intelligence community regarding the Afghan government’s vulnerabilities, calling them “wrong.”

On Monday, Sullivan said that Biden did not believe it was “inevitable” that the Taliban would take control of Afghanistan, citing the 20 years and billions of dollars that the U.S. has spent training the Afghan security forces.