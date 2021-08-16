‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multiyear Deal at Netflix

*Courtney A. Kemp has inked an overall, multi-year deal with Netflix.

Per THR:

Under the multiple-year pact, which sources say is valued in the high eight-figure range with bonuses baked in that could elevate it to nine figures — Kemp and her End of Episode production company will create and develop new series and other projects at the streamer. The deal marks a blow for Lionsgate TV, where Kemp — who turned Power into a five-show franchise for the studio — was previously housed under an overall deal dating back to 2015.

Kemp will remain an exec producer on the Power franchise, alongside exec producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton.

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of Global TV. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

Kemp’s TV credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone” and “The Bernie Mac Show.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

Kemp joins a team of Black influencers over at Netflix including Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Mara Brock Akil, the Duffer brothers, the Obamas, the Clintons and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.