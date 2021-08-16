Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multiyear Deal at Netflix

By Ny MaGee
0

STARZ "Power" Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
Courtney Kemp. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

*Courtney A. Kemp has inked an overall, multi-year deal with Netflix. 

Per THR

Under the multiple-year pact, which sources say is valued in the high eight-figure range with bonuses baked in that could elevate it to nine figures — Kemp and her End of Episode production company will create and develop new series and other projects at the streamer. The deal marks a blow for Lionsgate TV, where Kemp — who turned Power into a five-show franchise for the studio — was previously housed under an overall deal dating back to 2015. 

Kemp will remain an exec producer on the Power franchise, alongside exec producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton.

READ MORE: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Producer Unpacks Latest Installment in Series Franchise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COURTNEY KEMP (@courtneyakemp)

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of Global TV. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

Kemp’s TV credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone” and “The Bernie Mac Show.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

Kemp joins a team of Black influencers over at Netflix including Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Mara Brock Akil, the Duffer brothers, the Obamas, the Clintons and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Previous article‘The Night House’ Stars Discuss Bumps In The Dark | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO