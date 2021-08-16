Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued by His Sexual Assault Victim for Harassment

*The victim in #KennethPetty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape is suing Petty and his wife #NickiMinaj after she claims they have constantly harassed her over the years.

#JenniferHough is the woman at the center of Petty's conviction and the recent lawsuit. Petty served nearly four years behind bars for the assault and was required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to lawsuit documents, the Petty’s have been harassing Hough since they began dating in 2018. At that time, the “Super Bass” rapper started making comments about Petty being “wrongfully accused” despite his sentence. Hough also claims that Nicki falsely stated that she had recanted her story about the assault, which she never did.

In March 2020, the tensions reached new heights when Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Hough claims that Nicki began bribing her to recant her story in an effort to help Petty with his new charges. Nicki allegedly tried to fly Hough and her family to Los Angeles and even offered upwards of $500,000 to say that the assault never occurred. Hough says that once she declined the offer, the rapper and her associates aggressively harassed her. Hough has received unsolicited visits by attorneys working for the couple and multiple threats. She has had to relocate, which still did not stop the harassment.

Earlier this year, Hough recorded an emotional video begging the Petty’s to call off their relentless attacks and leave her alone once and for all.

She is suing Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj for the emotional distress that the bullying has caused.

