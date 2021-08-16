Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Naomi Osaka to Donate Prize Money to Help Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

By Ny MaGee
0

eurweb.com

*Naomi Osaka has announced that she will donate the prize money from an upcoming tournament to help relief efforts in Haiti following Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake. 

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” Osaka, 23, wrote on social media Saturday. The father of the tennis star is from the island nation.

“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti,” she added, referring to the Western & Southern Open, as reported by PEOPLE. “I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Spars with Megyn Kelly After Criticism Over Sports Illustrated Cover

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

The earthquake has reportedly killed over 700 people. As previously reported, the devastation comes in the wake of the assassination of Haiti‘s President Jovenel Moïse at his home last month.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake’s epicenter was about 7.5 miles from the southern town of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6.2 miles.

The quake reportedly caused significant damage in the country’s south, where Haitians shared photos on social media that showed collapsed buildings.

Haiti’s Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage. In the capital of Port-au-Prince, residents said their homes were rattled.

“Earthquakes mean massive destruction here in Haiti,” said Monique Clesca, a former United Nations official and writer who lives in Port-au-Prince, told the Wall Street Journal. “We are trying to find out about friends and family in the affected areas.”

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble. We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Saturday, per the Associated Press. “The needs are enormous. We must take care of the injured and fractured, but also provide food, aid, temporary shelter, and psychological support.”

Haiti suffered a deadly earthquake in 2010 that reportedly killed 200,000 people.

Previous articleVan Hunt Serenades Girlfriend Halle Berry for Her 55th Birthday [VIDEO]
Next articleGayle King Reportedly Influenced Nate Burleson’s Hiring at ‘CBS This Morning’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO