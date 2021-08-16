Monday, August 16, 2021
Meet the Black Man (Charlie Walker) Who Made $5M in 30 Days Removing Oil Spill from SF Bay | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
I'm Charlie Walker - Mike Colter (and 2 others)
Mike Colter (center) is Charlie Walker

I’m Charlie Walker” stars Mike Colter (“Evil,” “Luke Cage”) as trucking and construction entrepreneur Charlie Walker. In 1971, two oil tankers violently collided off the San Francisco Coast spilling millions of gallons of crude oil creating an environmental disaster.

Against all odds, Charlie was able to secure one of the most lucrative contracts to clean the coastline that threatened much of the San Francisco Bay. Charlie accomplished this with only one truck, an incredible work ethic and a loving wife and family whose faith in Charlie never wavered.

The films hot button topics and themes were a bit controversial for some studios when it came to financing the film some time ago. So an independent financier with an unwavering passion to tell Charlie’s story stepped up to the plate to make the movie.

“Now that we have finished post production on the film those same studios are showing interest in the film”, says producer Mark Harris. “It seems the  events of the past few years changed people’s thoughts about telling a story about a Black living legend who made 5 million dollars in 30 days without the help of a “white savior.”

Colter’s Charlie Walker and Dylan Baker, as the head of the oil company, feature in this new clip.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

The All Star cast also includes Emmy Award® nominated actor Dylan Baker (‘’The Good Wife,’’ “Hunters”), Safiya Fredericks (“Sorry to Bother You”), Carl Lumbly (“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Steven Wiig (“Milk”), Mark Leslie Ford (Velvet Buzzsaw), Greg Cipes (“Fast & The Furious”) Emma Caulfield Ford (“WandaVision”) and Monica Barbaro (“Top Gun 2”).

Acclaimed editor/writer/director Joel Viertel, whose vast array of credits include The Adjustment Bureau (Matt Damon),Conventioneers and The Banker (Samuel Jackson, Anthony Mackie)  has joined the production to complete the latest edit.

“I’m Charlie Walker is currently being shopped to potential release partners with talks to continue over the coming weeks. The film will have its World Premiere during “Charlie Walker Day” in Hunters Point San Francisco this Summer. The former mayor of San Francisco, the Honorable Willie Brown, who appears in the film, will be a guest at the event.

I'm Charlie Walker - The real Charlie Walker
The real Charlie Walker

I’m Charlie Walker” was produced by FAMM Films. William O’Keeffe served as Executive Producer, Charlie Walker and Mike Regen (“The Kill Hole,” “You Got Served”) as Producers, and Mark Harris (“White People Money,” “Black Coffee”) served as associate producer.

Fisher Jack

