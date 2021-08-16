Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Marlo Hampton (‘RHOA’) Talks Ugly Side Effects of Her Hair Transplant | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Marlo Hampton - Hair-Transplant
Marlo Hampton

*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton recently underwent surgery and she’s now opening up about her experience with fans and updating them on how she’s doing.

The reality star took to social media to let fans know that she got the surgery last Thursday. She showed her bruised face to the camera and let her viewers know that she’s still pretty swollen.

While doing that, she also let fans know that she spent thousands of dollars for the procedure but it was all “worth it” at the end.

Hampton said it may take up to a year for her to see the full effects of the hair transplant.

Hmm, like the old saw says, “beauty costs.” But that’s a heck of a price to pay for it as far as we’re concerned. And on top of that, some say they don’t believe the swelling is the result of a hair transplant.

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: IG / @realhousewivesofatlthetotaltea

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Meet the Black Man (Charlie Walker) Who Made $5M in 30 Days Removing Oil Spill from SF Bay | VIDEO

Previous articleLil Wayne Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt [WATCH]
Next articleCardi B Claps Back at Lizzo Haters After Singer Breaks Down Over Criticism [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO