Marlo Hampton (‘RHOA’) Talks Ugly Side Effects of Her Hair Transplant | WATCH

*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton recently underwent surgery and she’s now opening up about her experience with fans and updating them on how she’s doing.

The reality star took to social media to let fans know that she got the surgery last Thursday. She showed her bruised face to the camera and let her viewers know that she’s still pretty swollen.

While doing that, she also let fans know that she spent thousands of dollars for the procedure but it was all “worth it” at the end.

Hampton said it may take up to a year for her to see the full effects of the hair transplant.

Hmm, like the old saw says, “beauty costs.” But that’s a heck of a price to pay for it as far as we’re concerned. And on top of that, some say they don’t believe the swelling is the result of a hair transplant.

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com

