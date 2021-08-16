Monday, August 16, 2021
Lil Wayne Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Lil Wayne has opened up about his mental health issues and attempted suicide when he was a kid.

In a new interview with Emmanuel Acho on his Uncomfortable Conversations series, the hip-hop star gets candid about wanting to take his own life when he was 12. As reported by Complex, he was going to use his mother’s gun to take his life.

“I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne said, as reported by HipHop-N-More. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.”

Wayne pointed the gun to his head but “got a little too scared.” 

“Then I said ‘Fuck it,’” he explained, pointing a finger gun at his chest. “Biggie was on. I’m looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me. So I was watching the video through the mirror. ‘One More Chance’ was on. And Biggie was already gone or something. So I was looking, I was like, ‘You know what?’ Start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to. that’s what scared me. How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger.”

He went on to say that he aimed for his heart but “didn’t feel a thing.” 

Listen to Weezy talk about bouncing back from his mental health issues via the clip below:

Previous articleFans at Rams vs. Charges Game in a Rather Extended Brawl (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

