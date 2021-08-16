Monday, August 16, 2021
LAPD Officer Suspended After Punching Suspect That Was Cuffed to a Gurney (Watch)

Los Angeles, USA – Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Station’s tower visible in the car’s window.

*A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended after a viral video showed him punching a car jacking suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney.

LAPD says the incident happened late Saturday afternoon (Aug. 14) after two suspects were arrested in San Fernando for an alleged carjacking that took place in the Mission area.

Watch below:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement: “The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force.”

The officer involved in the incident has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the results of an investigation. Neither he nor the suspect who was struck have been publicly identified.

