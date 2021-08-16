Kim Zolciak-Biermann Begging for Donations After Bravo Cancels Reality Show

*Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has reportedly turned to her fans to beg for donations after Bravo canceled her family’s reality show.

In May, the network announced that “Don’t Be Tardy” will not be returning after eight seasons.

“Kim’s not sad about Don’t Be Tardy ending. Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do.”

According to the insider, the decision to cancel the show was made mutually between Kim’s family and the network.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson told Us in a statement on May 7. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

RHOA fans are now noticing signs of money woes for the show alum. Kim has turned to social media to promote her and her children’s various businesses, including Kim’s new “spirituality school.” Hear what Kim had to say about the school via the clip above.

ScreenRant reports:

Last week, Kim’s followers noticed an update to her Instagram bio that included a link to her LinkTree account. “Dont b Tardy 2 our party! Bravo star13yrs 6 kids, 5 dogs, 4 companies and growing,” Kim’s bio reads before including her booking information. On her LinkTree, Kim highlights her family businesses, including her skincare brand Kashmere, her SaltyK swimwear line, and the cosmetic line she recently launched with her daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, KAB Cosmetics. At the bottom, Kim included a link where her supporters could donate $5, $10, $20, $50, or an amount of their choosing, as captured by All About The Tea. But after the word of Kim’s donation request hit the press, Kim seemingly deleted the donation link.

“Don’t Be Tardy isn’t coming back but the Biermann Bunch is,” the KAB Cosmetics founder wrote via Instagram on May 8. “You will see us on your TV screen very soon!! I love you guys so much and appreciate all your support!!”

“Don’t Be Tardy” first aired in April 2012 as a spinoff of the insanely popular “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It really was perfect timing because there wasn’t much else to film in terms of storylines,” the source says. “She has a lot more time now to focus on building her brand.”