Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeCOVID-19
COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Southwest Flight Attendant Dies from ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Infection

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*A Southwest Airlines flight attendant who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has died from the virus, according to his mother.

As written by Daily Mail, Maurice ‘Reggie’ Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a trip to Hawaii.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Shepperson’s mother, Dawn, told USA Today her son was fully vaccinated, and his friend, Marcia Hildreth, another Southwest flight attendant, said he took every precaution against the virus including wearing a mask, constantly washing his hands, sanitizing surfaces and wiping everything down in hotel rooms. He is among a very small fraction of Americans who have died after suffering ‘breakthrough’ coronavirus infections after vaccination.

Shepperson had been a flight attendant since 2007 and worked for Southwest for nine years. He checked into the hospital on July 7, weeks after testing COVID positive.

READ MORE: Candace Owens Doesn’t Trust Fauci, Says She ‘Proud’ to Not Be Vaccinated Against COVID

Per the report, Shepperson took his mother Dawn on one of his last work trips to Hawaii before he fell ill. He wrote in a Facebook post from the trip: “Took mommy on my work trip to Hawaii I’ll be back to get her tomorrow lol love this woman with all my heart.”

On June 17, he posted: “Nevada is the only place I’ve lived where you call to make doctor’s appointments and they give you three to four months out. People b e dead by then smh.”

Shepperson later tested positive for COVID-19, while his mother did not. He spent weeks in the hospital on a ventilator before passing away, allegedly from the virus.

Hildreth started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. At the time of this post, the campaign has raised over $20,000.

It’s unclear if he had any underlying health issues that actually contributed to his death.

Previous articleWatch Boxer Nico Ali Walsh Carry On his Grandfather’s Legacy in Pro Debut
Next article‘The Night House’ Stars Discuss Bumps In The Dark | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO