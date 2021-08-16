Fans at Rams vs. Charges Game in a Rather Extended Brawl (Watch)

*It’s only preseason, but fans attending the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Charges game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood got to fighting like it was a playoff game in December.

The score in the meaningless matchup was close during the second quarter when two fans began scrapping, leaving the grill of one man bloodied. Security took their time getting to the scene to break up the melee.



The man throwing punches (in the white shirt) was escorted out of the stadium and the game continued.

The Rams lost 13-6.