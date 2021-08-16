Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Launches GoFundMe While Living Out of Her Car

*We reported earlier that Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter is homeless and doing odd jobs whiling living in her rental car. She has now turned to the public for help.

LaTanya Young started a GoFundMe to get herself out of a “desperate situation.”

“This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home,” the campaign description reads. “She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.”

The single mother of four told DailyMail.com that her allowance from her father ended 18-months ago. She also claims her children have never met Dr. Dre, and she hasn’t seen him in 18-years. La Tanya is the daughter of Dre and Lisa Johnson. The couple broke up when she was just 5.

“My kids are with friends. They don’t live in the car. That’s just me,” she said. “I’m doing a weird job right now just to get it done-I was paid $ 15 an hour as a warehouse assembler. I’m trying to keep my head on the water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

LaTanya admits Dre has given her money in the past but he stopped paying in January 2020. She claims the only communication she’s had with her father over the past 18 years has been through his team.

As reported by Complex, Dre used to support LaTanya and his grandchildren but he allegedly cut her off last year.

“It’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said, referring to Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young, who recently bagged $300K a month in support in their divorce battle.

LaTanya started a $50,000 GoFundMe and at the time of this post, the campaign has raised a little over $5000.

“I know my dad is a busy man,” she said, “but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level.”

She added “I have worked all my life and I know how to work for money but I’m in a difficult place right now,” she explained. “I believe in investing in your kids. That’s what I want to do for my kids so they are never in a position like I am right now.”

It’s kinda wild to think that Dr. Dre will donate millions to the white kids at USC while leaving his own flesh and blood to resort to begging strangers for help on social media.