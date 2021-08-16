*As a child growing up one of the rules in my household was: Say where you’re going and go to where you said you would be. That way, in case they needed to, my family would know where to start looking for me.

Even as an adult I still make it a habit to let someone know my whereabouts. That has become evermore important, because of the growing number of African-Americans found dead under questionable circumstances.

Family members of 19-year-old Derontae Martin from Park Hills, Missouri are fighting to find the truth behind how he died four months ago. He was last seen in the company of three White males. These males were believed to be his friends. Yet, they made it home safely and Martin did not. He ended up dead at a house an hour away from where he lived.

The county coroner in Madison County where it happened concluded it was a suicide. His family didn’t agree. Now Missouri state police are being forced to conduct a murder investigation because Martin’s family fought back.

Martin’s mother and grandmother agreed to tell their story firsthand about his death, how they believe it was mishandled and their fight to find the truth. Click on the video above to hear their story.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.