Cardi B Claps Back at Lizzo Haters After Singer Breaks Down Over Criticism [VIDEO]

*It’s that time of the year again when Lizzo has an emotional breakdown about her haters.

We’ve previously noted that Lizzo has developed this interesting trend over the past year, where she will drop a short clip on social media in which she proudly flaunts her nearly naked body and within weeks she follows up with a tearful video about her insecurities and being mocked by her haters.

Last week the singer-turned-extreme exhibitionist announced that rapper Cardi B was the special guest on her latest single “Rumors.” The news was accompanied by a video of Lizzo saying “OHHH GAHDAM😵‍💫… I WAS TRYIN TO GIVE YALL A TEASER OF ‘RUMORS’ BUT I ENDED UP JUST BEIN A TEASE 😈🤫😈.” She then gave fans yet another glimpse of her bare, phat ass. It wasn’t long before folks came for Lizzo for oversharing in the most unholiest of ways.

The hate must have been pretty intense this go around because Lizzo responded in a nearly 13-minute video posted on Instagram Live on Sunday (August 15) — which has since been deleted. As reported by Billboard, in the clip, she goes on about how deeply the insults cut.

“On the days when I should feel the happiest, it just… I feel so down,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Lizzo went on to say… “People saying s–t about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” she said, noting that it’s cool if you don’t like the song, but not liking the singer for the way she looks? Not cool.

“I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music,” Lizzo added. “I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song. To this good energy. Everyone is invited.”

She also acknowledged that the job of a superstar comes with critics.

“For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p—y from behind,” she said. “‘Cause y’all mother—-ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”

Lizzo then pledged to only focus on being a “bad b—h.”

“What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls,” she said. “When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this s— for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B came to Lizzo’s defense, tweeting, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”