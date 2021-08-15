Sunday, August 15, 2021
The Rock Will Not Blow Up the Spot by Being Stank-y

By EurWebWriter
The Rock - Dwyane Johnson - Getty
The Rock (Dwyane Johnson) – Getty

*With all the hoopla surrounding whether or not (white) celebrities wash their stankin’ asses comes reassurance that some of your favs are hygienical [ Yes, that’s a real word. 🙂 ]. 

Anyway, a little while ago, Twitter was in an uproar when Kristen Bell and Dax Sheppard revealed that they don’t wash their children until they begin to “stink.”

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal seemingly revealed he too is of the literal “Funky Fresh” school of bathing from time to time just last week.  

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” the “Brokeback Mountain” star, 40, told Vanity Fair. 

Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

But your boy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had this to say via Twitter in response to a fan tweeting he  “can’t possibly be one of those stinky” stars, he quickly confirmed she was correct — and even shared details about his bathing habits, according to Page Six. 

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” the “Jumanji” actor, 49, responded Friday. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.” 

Along with a soap emoji, he added, “Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.” 

It’s not like it’s really anybody’s business whether you chose to go around stinking, unless that individual happens to be downwind from one’s olfactory sensors.  In the meantime, we hope you all can count yourselves among those blessed enough to be able to afford water and soap to be able to bathe in the first place. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

