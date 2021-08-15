Praise 102.5’s Praise in the Park (Atlanta) Returns to Inspire on October 2nd!

*[ATLANTA, GA] – The nation’s premier inspiration station, Praise 102.5 (WPZE-FM) presents the 16th Annual Praise in the Park concert on October 2nd, live from Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Since launching in October 2001, Atlanta’s Inspiration Station, Praise 102.5 has made a notable impact in Atlanta and across the country. Praise in the Park is one of the largest annual outdoor concerts celebrating Gospel music in the nation. Previous years have featured iconic artists such as Ce Ce Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Karen Clark-Sheard, BeBe Winans, Mary Mary and many more.

The return of Praise in the Park is set to be an unforgettable event. GRAMMY® and Stellar Award winning recording artist, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard-Kelly headlines the concert with a live recording of an upcoming project, “Kierra Sheard-Kelly & Friends Live at Praise in the Park Atlanta”. No stranger to Praise in the Park, Sheard-Kelly, on behalf of Karew Records and RCA Inspiration, will bring a unique, creative, and original vibe to the nation’s ultimate praise party.

“Praise 102.5 has had my back since day one! This is going to be a family reunion for us!” shares Kierra Sheard-Kelly, “I’m excited about presenting new music and rockin’ out with the listeners to their favs! Atlanta always shows mad love.”

Praise 102.5’s Program Director, Derek Harper said, “We are excited that Kierra has chosen to record her next project at this year’s edition of Praise in The Park! Everyone in attendance is going to get a once in a lifetime experience!“

Stellar and Grammy award winning artists; Pastor Mike Jr., Charles Jenkins, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy are also set to hit the stage for the 16th Annual Praise in the Park concert. More artists will be announced as the event approaches.

Praise in the Park tickets are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. For up to date information, visit www.MyPraiseATL.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Praise1025 and of course keep listening to Praise 102.5, Atlanta’s Inspiration Station.

Praise in the Park Event Details:

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Showtime: 3:00pm – 10:00pm

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

source: Veda Howard – radio-one.com