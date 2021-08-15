Marlon Wayans is Feinin’ to do A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel – Says it’s ‘Necessary’ | WATCH

*Marlon Wayans wants to make a sequel to the hit movie “White Chicks” and he believes the best time to do it is now!

The actor recently spoke with Variety and explained why White Chicks 2 should happen: “I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he the outlet. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

The thought of a second film has been teased over the years, particularly since the original was a box office hit, grossing $113 million worldwide in 2004, as Complex notes. The film which was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans followed two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who go undercover as white women to solve a plot to kidnap two young, white celebs. Socialites, would you be here for a part two?

