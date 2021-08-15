Sunday, August 15, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Marlon Wayans is Feinin’ to do A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel – Says it’s ‘Necessary’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Marlon Wayans - White Chick (YouTube)
YouTube

*Marlon Wayans wants to make a sequel to the hit movie “White Chicks” and he believes the best time to do it is now!

The actor recently spoke with Variety and explained why White Chicks 2 should happen: “I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he the outlet. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

The thought of a second film has been teased over the years, particularly since the original was a box office hit, grossing $113 million worldwide in 2004, as Complex notes. The film which was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans followed two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who go undercover as white women to solve a plot to kidnap two young, white celebs. Socialites, would you be here for a part two?

MORE NEWS OB EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Gets Raw Over Lack of Black NFL Owners – Calls League ‘Racist’

Previous article50 Compares ‘Kanan’ Star Patina Miller to Cookie & Hell Breaks Lose | VIDEO
Next articlePraise 102.5’s Praise in the Park (Atlanta) Returns to Inspire on October 2nd!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO