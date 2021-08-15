Sunday, August 15, 2021
Jodie Comer & Joe Keery Talk Life on the Set of ‘Free Guy’ – EUR Exclusive | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
Jodie Comer and Joe Keery
Jodie Comer and Joe Keery in Free Guy

*Recently EURweb has been providing our readership with exclusive coverage of the film “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Lil’ Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery.

Directed by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” is focused on Guy (Reynolds), a minor character in a video game. Guy meets and is smitten with Molotovgirl.

Played by Jodie Comer, she is the guide to the game. Here’s what Comer had to say when asked about the duality of her role, playing Millie in the “real world” and Molotovgirl in the game. 

“Millie’s challenge was making sure that Molotov was a creation of her, making sure there was a big enough difference between the two. I think, where I tried to focus that was her physicality. For me, Millie is strong in her own way, and Molotov in a very different way.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: They Did it! Chris Tucker & Azja Pryor's Son (Destin) Graduates from Morehouse

 Comer also added this:

“I was very fortunate that on the days I was filming Millie that it was just Millie. They gave me a lot of space in that sense. It was great. I felt very lucky to be able to experience both characters when filming and being able to witness it all.  

Joe Keery plays Keys, a programmer for Soonami, the game’s creator.  When asked a similar question Keys preferred to shower praise on the entire production while initially wondering about his luck.  

 There were so many great parts about this movie. I think my favorite parts about it were just the cast and the crew, working with all the people I got to work with and showing up every day. And just looking at all the stuff we were doing and thinking ‘Wow, how did I get so lucky as to get to end up here?  

Free Guy” is in theaters nationwide now.  Check your local listing for times. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

