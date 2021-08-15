Creating Products and Programs that Solves Problems and Offer Hope to the Pandemic Anxious World

*Courage, confidence, and honesty are the operating values that govern the life and business of La’Ticia Nicole Beatty, a Durham, North Carolina resident who is originally from Detroit.

La’Ticia’s message to women business owners is to not shrink back. She is fearless because of her faith in God. Recognizing it’s easier said than done, she has created programs and products to empower her women to be courageous.

On her own journey of manifesting the abundance of her life, La’Ticia saw firsthand the challenges women experience in building a business. She saw the core of what was needed and stated:

“I found that helping women business owners shift their mindset to believe in themselves led them to have the courage and confidence to joyfully live in their purpose.”

Answering the call to their needs, La’Ticia’s “Mindset Management” program is designed to help women let go of limiting beliefs and equip them with the right mindset to improve their thought processes so they may prosper in their business. Rounding out the program, La’Ticia delivers one of her signature talks, Manifestation of the Millionaire Mindset.

Notwithstanding her own life challenges, La’Ticia Nicole Beatty can impart this knowledge to her audiences in such abundance and with power because at one time she had to pull herself out of the darkness and back into the light. It was only by means of God’s love that guided her to turn her own pain into purpose. The cliche God works in mysterious ways is ever apropos in this scenario, for it was La’Ticia’s cat Dora that proved to be her life-saving agent. In that pivotal moment, La’Ticia was tasked with speaking life back into herself. The experience was spiritually indelible and hence her brand SPEAK LIFE was born.

SPEAK LIFE Enterprises is not only a safe space for women entrepreneurs but also for teenage girls. This Transformation Evangelist understands that to affect change, one must start early, thus her youth outreach efforts. This highly sought-after award-winning speaker actually ran and hid from her first speaking engagement. This taught her a lesson in obedience learning, “What God has for you is for you, and not even you can mess it up.”

Bringing a fresh message to the stage, SPEAK LIFE Enterprises is hosting The Beauty in Business conference on September 11, 2021. With honesty as one of her operating values, La’Ticia wants to help dispel some of the myths about the good, bad, and ugly of business ownership and focus on the beauty.

You can register for the event, and download her free eBook at www.laticianicole.com on how to “speak life” and transform your world.

source: PamPerryPR.com