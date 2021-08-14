Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNews#BlackLivesMatter
#BlackLivesMatter

Texas Court Denies Appeal for Amber Guyger – She Killed Botham Jean in 2018 | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Amber Guyger – Botham Jean

*The tragedy surrounding the 2018 death of Dallas resident Botham Jean at the hands of former DPD officer Amber Guyger is the attempt by some to dehumanize Jean, a man shot by Guyger in his own home, to save Guyger, a white police officer.

Last week, a Texas appeals court ruled that Guyger is to continue serving her 10-year sentence for murder.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the former Dallas police officer and her attorneys were hoping the court would instead convict her of criminally negligent homicide–a charge that comes with a maximum sentence of only two years.

Guyger’s appeal argued that because she believed she was in her own apartment and that Jean was an intruder, it was reasonable for her to use deadly force in an act of self-defense.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals disagreed with this premise.

MORE NEWS NON EURWEB: Tigger ‘Karen’ Apologizes to Black Neighbor After Going Viral

The justices also did not agree that evidence supported a conviction of criminally negligent homicide rather than murder, and they pointed to Guyger’s own testimony that she intended to kill.

“That she was mistaken as to Jean’s status as a resident in his own apartment or a burglar in hers does not change her mental state from intentional or knowing to criminally negligent,” the judges wrote. “We decline to rely on Guyger’s misperception of the circumstances leading to her mistaken beliefs as a basis to reform the jury’s verdict in light of the direct evidence of her intent to kill.”

Previous articleShaq Not Down with Sacto No Mo’ – Selling Ownership in Kings
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO