Snoop Dogg Gets Raw Over Lack of Black NFL Owners – Calls League ‘Racist’

*Somethings really go without saying. However, speaking the truth every once in a while can do wonders for one’s peace of mind.

Recently, during an interview with the New York Times, Snoop Dogg spoke his piece regarding an ongoing phenomenon when speaking of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry investing in start ups.

“Like, why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank,” he said of the century-old football league that currently has two minority co-owners — Pakistani American Shahid Kahn of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Asian American Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills — but which has never had a team fully owned by a Black businessperson. “We need to own an NFL team. We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

“I don’t understand how it could go from being the most hated, the most vicious thing that you could do, to now everybody’s capitalizing off of it, and they’re leaning toward a demographic that can prosper off of it, as opposed to the demographic that created the business,” he said, according to report from Billboard via MSN News.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Toddler Shoots & Kills Florida Mom (Shamaya Lynn) Who Was on Zoom Work Call | VIDEO

“We should be able to have some of our people — that look like me — as executives, as CEOs, as platform owners,” Snoop Dogg also added. “You know, the top of the chain, not just the spokesperson or the brand ambassador. We need to be the brand owners.”

In other Snoop news, the the rapper and businessman says he’s trying to close the Black wealth gap through leading by example and striving to be “someone who creates his own everything, owns his own everything, and has a brand strong enough to compete with Levi’s and Miller and Kraft and all of these other brands that have been around for hundreds of years. That’s what I want the Snoop Dogg brand to be.”