Lion Versus Children: Lion 3, Children 0 – Lion to be Relocated

*We don’t know much about the cultural norms in Tanzania, but when we first heard about the story of three children being killed and eaten by a single male African lion, our immediate assumption was that the creature would be immediately put down. However, we would be dead-ass wrong in making that assumption.

Ndoskoy Sangau, 9 ,Sangau Metui, 10, and Sanka Saning’o, 10 all lost their lives – their skulls were the only proof the poor souls ever existed at all. One child, 11-year-old Kiyambwa Namuyata, managed to escape reports MSN News.

However, because the male lion is part of the Kope Lion project in Ngorongoro crater, the big cat will not be hunted down and killed. Only moved “away from human settlements.”

While that all sounds well and good but seeing as though a single male lion can travel up to 10 miles a day on average, and that he’s already EATEN THREE CHILDREN and has likely acquired a taste for it, this sounds like more trouble than it’s worth. Just kill it and bring in a male that HASN’T KILLED THREE CHILDREN!

The children were tasked with searching for lost cattle when they encountered the lion. William Oleseki, the coordinator for the Kope Lion project, had this to say last week:

“First of all, let me admit that the children were killed by one of the lions in our Lions project. We have never seen anything like this despite the fact that a group of lions have been in the area for more than three years now,” he said.

Lions are big money in Tanzania and drive tourism like nothing else in the country.

According to The Guardian, lion attacks in the country are common. 36 Serengeti lions in 2020 after incidents involving the big cats and humans or cattle in the previous year. In 2019 Tanzania’s tourism board started a “save our lions” because of increased human contact. However, what about “Save our children?”