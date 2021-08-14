EUR Film Reviews: A ‘Free Guy’ and a Captive ‘Don’t Breathe’ | VIDEOs

“Free Guy” is a gamer’s paradise, full of gaming references, psychedelic images, and video chatter. In “Free Guy,” bank teller Guy (Ryan Reynolds) discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside an open world video game. That suits him fine since his previous mundane life consisted of wearing the same blue shirt every day, ordering the same coffee everyday, and essentially being an extra in a hostile, anarchic city full of vandalism, killing and the stuff of hard-R video games.

When Guy departs from his “normal” life, he decides to become the hero of his own story, one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves the world his way before it all comes to an end. Guy becomes a symbol of new possibilities for other background players. All of this started when Guy decided to change his coffee order.

With new changes set in motion, Guy meets biker Molotov Girl (Jody Comer) and he becomes enthralled with her. Guy’s newfound excitements do not mean, however, he is not missing his BFF Buddy (Lil Rel Howery). There is also the subplot of an unscrupulous programmer seeking to take credit for a video game he was not responsible for creating.

Its heart is in the right place, and it has a great message, but the convoluted “Free Guy” did not bowl me over. The biggest laugh came when Chris Evan’s cameo appeared. Directed by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” also stars Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Captivates

“Don’t Breathe 2” is gripping and does not let go until the end. As with most horror films, the violence is relentless, but audiences will be drawn in by the participants. The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) is so fierce, one wonders what he could do if he was able to see. Then again, we should not be surprised since he was once a Navy SEAL.

Living alone with his daughter, Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), The Blind Man does all he can to protect from the outside world, including home schooling her. One day, there is a home invasion and Phoenix immediately hides under the bed. That horrifying moment brought to mind the scene in “Taken.” She briefly escapes the three men there to kidnap her.

Although blind, but with a special set of skills, Phoenix’s father leaves his comfort zone to find her. What ensues next is an intense and bloody battle to retrieve his daughter. All the while, moviegoers on the edge of their seats, will be shocked by the motive behind the kidnapping. Besides the human twist, there is an interesting turn of events with one of the canines in the film.

Directed by Rodo Sayagues Mendez, “Don’t Breathe 2” also stars Brendan Sexton III, Adam Young, Bobby Schofield, Stephanie Arcila, and Rocci Williams.

