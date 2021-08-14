Because of Charles Barkley’s Mouth, He & Michael Jordan Are Friends No Longer

*Charles Barkley is opening up about his friendship with Michael Jordan, as well as why it ended.

As you may recall, former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan formed a close friendship during their time on the court. Both players were drafted back in 1984, and they were both part of the 1992 U.S. “Dream Team” that participated at the Barcelona Olympics.

However, Charles Barkley recently opened up about a falling out the pair had some years ago. During a recent interview on the newly-revived Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Charles Barkley revealed he and Michael Jordan fell out due to some comments he made. After Bob Costas inquired about whether the pair were still friends, Charles Barkley stated:

"We're not. And I take some responsibility for that. I criticized [him]–he was one of my best friends, and I definitely love him and miss him, to be honest with you, but I, Bob, I have to do my job. I said, at the time, and we can debate whether I should have said it, but I was asked a question, and I'm told always be honest at my job. I said, 'I don't know if Michael's ever going to be successful [running the Charlotte Hornets] because I don't know if he got enough strong people around him.'"

