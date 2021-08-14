Saturday, August 14, 2021
7-Month-Old Baby Pulled to Safety During Fire by Family Pit Bull | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Dog licking baby (screenshot)
A Stockton, CA woman credits her pit bull with saving her and her baby’s lives after the dog woke them up when the house caught fire. (KCRA/YouTube screenshot)

*A 7-month-old baby girl is unharmed after a family dog pulled her by her diaper to safety during a complex fire.

A pit bull in California is about to get a whole lotta treats after being named a hero for saving a 7-month-old girl. The girl’s family lives in Stockton, Calif., with their beloved pit bull Sasha. Fox News reports that when flames coming from the complex building, Sasha “began to bang on the back door.” At the time, Sasha was outside.

“I open it and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy, and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,’” said Nana Chaichanhda, the mother of the baby girl. When Chaichanhdasaw the fire, she immediately went to her daughter’s room to get her. However, Sasha was already on the job, pulling her by her diaper to get her to safety.

“She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed,” she told FOX40. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing?’”

Unfortunately, the family’s home was left unlivable, but the entire family came out unharmed. Authorities are looking into what caused the fire. “It meant a lot. I owe her everything,” Chaichanhda said of Sasha. “If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed, and things could have taken a worse turn.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Maria Thomas, Miss Maryland Teen USA Finalist, a Prodigy in Robotics

 

