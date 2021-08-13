Walk Off Homer, Costner, Corn Stalks: MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game As Tear-Jerking As the Movie (Highlights)

*They built it, the teams came, and so did the goosebumps. The only thing missing from MLB’s dramatic creation of the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” in the middle of a Dyersville, Iowa cornfield was James Earl Jones looking on in his suspenders and slightly-tilted golf hat.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit a pair of two-run homers into the corn field to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. The New York Yankees had erased a three-run deficit against Liam Hendriks and it looked like they were en route to a “W.”

But then Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer to end the nine-inning thriller.

TIM ANDERSON WALKS IT OFF 🙌 WHAT A GAME ⚾️🌽 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/PgpC4XPp4l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 13, 2021

The homer is the 15h walk-off homer ever hit by the White Sox against the Yankees, according to former ESPN stats researcher Doug Kern. The first was hit by none other than Shoeless Joe Jackson, who was featured significantly in the “Field of Dreams” movie. You can’t make this stuff up

The game opened with an emotional ceremony hosted by “Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner, featuring players on both teams entering the field via cornfield like in the 1989 film.

Watch the highlights below: