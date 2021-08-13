VIDEO: Prince Earns 20th Top 10 Album with Posthumous ‘Welcome 2 America’

*Prince’s new archival studio album “Welcome 2 America” enters the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4, giving the late icon his 20th top 10 album. He’s now among a dozen artists to reach the milestone since the chart began in 1956.

“Welcome 2 America” was recorded in 2010 but not released until this July 30. It marks his first newly-released album to reach the Billboard 200’s top 10 since his death on April 21, 2016, at age 57. Below, the story behind “Welcome 2 America” is teased on The Prince Podcast.

Here are the stats, per Billboard:

Prince first hit the Billboard 200’s top 10 on the May 28, 1983-dated chart, when 1999, which was released in 1982, climbed from No. 13 to No. 9 (its original peak; following his death, the set re-entered the chart and hit a new No. 7 peak). “Welcome 2 America” marks Prince’s first debut in the Billboard 200’s top 10 since 2014 and his highest entrance since 2009 when “LotusFlow3r/MPLSound/Elix3r” debuted at its No. 2 peak.

Also, with “Welcome 2 America’s” debut, Prince now has top 10-charting albums in the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s. He’s just the sixth act to land top 10s in each of the last five decades, alongside Paul McCartney, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

Below, some tracks from “Welcome 2 America”

Here’s an updated look at the artists with at least 20 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, from March 24, 1956, when the list began publishing on a regular, weekly basis, through Aug. 14, 2021.

Most Billboard 200 Top 10s:

37, The Rolling Stones

34, Barbra Streisand

32, The Beatles

32, Frank Sinatra

27, Elvis Presley

23, Bob Dylan

22, Madonna

21, Paul McCartney/Wings

21, Bruce Springsteen

21, George Strait

20, Elton John

20, Prince

Prince’s 20 Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200:

Peak position, Peak date, Title

No. 1 (24 weeks), beginning Aug. 4, 1984, Purple Rain (soundtrack) (Prince and The Revolution)

No. 1 (three weeks), beginning June 1, 1985, Around the World in a Day (Prince and The Revolution)

No. 3, May 3, 1986, Parade: Music From the Motion Picture Under the Cherry Moon (Prince and The Revolution)

No. 6, May 9, 1987, Sign ‘O’ the Times

No. 1 (six weeks), beginning July 22, 1989, Batman (soundtrack)

No. 6, Sept. 22, 1990, Graffiti Bridge (soundtrack)

No. 3, Nov. 9, 1991, Diamonds and Pearls (Prince and The New Power Generation)

No. 5, Oct. 31, 1992, Love Symbol Album (Prince and The New Power Generation)

No. 6, Oct. 14, 1995, The Gold Experience

No. 3, May 8, 2004, Musicology

No. 1 (one week), April 8, 2006, 3121

No. 3, Aug. 11, 2007, Planet Earth

No. 2, April 18, 2009, Lotus Flow3r/MPLSound/Elix3r (with Bria Valente)

No. 5, Oct. 18, 2014, Art Official Age

No. 8, Oct. 18, 2014, Plectrumelectrum (Prince & 3rdEyeGirl)

No. 1 (one week), May 7, 2016, The Very Best of Prince (debuted Aug. 18, 2001)

No. 4, May 14, 2016, The Hits/The B-Sides (debuted Oct. 2, 1993)

No. 6, May 14, 2016, Ultimate (debuted Sept. 9, 2006)

No. 7, May 14, 2016, 1999 (debuted Nov. 20, 1982)

No. 4, Aug. 14, 2021, Welcome 2 America