Toddler Shoots & Kills Florida Mom (Shamaya Lynn) Who Was on Zoom Work Call | VIDEO



*Heartbreaking news coming out of Florida: A young mother was shot dead by her toddler after finding an unsecured handgun, police said at a news conference Thursday.

In a statement, Altamonte Springs police explained that someone on the work-related Zoom conference called 911 when they suddenly heard a loud bang and saw Shamaya Lynn, 21, falling backward as a toddler stood in the background. She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head:

“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” a police department statement said.

According to local outlet WESH, Lynn was killed by a gun that belonged to the boy’s father. “Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” Altamonte Springs Police Department said in a statement the next day, August 12. “To anyone and everyone tuning into this story if you own a firearm please keep it locked and secured,” Officer Roberto Ruiz, Jr is shown saying in the TV clip. “Incidents like this can be avoided.” 🙏🏾

