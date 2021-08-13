Season 4 of TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Coming This Month [VIDEO]

*TV One’s autobiographical series “UNCENSORED“ is returning for a fourth season that will premiere at the end of this month.

A teaser trailer released earlier this week shows that this new season will feature Swizz Beatz, Loretta Devine, BeBe Winans, Tommy Davidson and Kym Whitley.

“I don’t know what icon means to a lot of people, but I know what legends are,” Devine says in the promo.

“The enduring power of Uncensored continues to be one of the network’s top-rated and most inspirational series. This season promises another dynamic line up of talent,” said Executive Producer in Charge of Production Jason Ryan. “We can’t wait for viewers to hear the unfiltered stories told by their favorite celebrities.”

Peep the trailer for the new season below.

Per press release, UNCENSORED delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. The series gives viewers a glimpse to the reality of celebrities as they personally unveil their own stories, dispel rumors and candidly open up about family, relationships and their career. Previous seasons featured sit-down interviews with the late DMX days before his untimely passing, along with Nia Long, Tiffany Haddish, Lamar Odom, Debbie Allen, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lewis, Larenz Tate, Nick Cannon, just to name a few.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

The fourth season of Uncensored premieres Sunday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. ET.