Roll Up To DiscOasis Before It Rolls Out!

By Fahnia Thomas
*Its the final three weeks of the Groovemaster’s garden paradise!

The disco and funk legend Nile Rodgers’ DiscOasis is ending August 29th. The music-driven interactive experience invites guests into a fantastical park of pure rhythm and celebration. Attendees walk through a theatrical journey uniting art, light, disco, dance, live performances, roller skating, and good times within the South Coast Botanic Garden.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: A performer is seen during VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers, on July 21, 2021 in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Constellation Immersive)

Highlights:

  • Roller Disco – Guests will experience the freedom and magic of roller skating, as they skate and dance along with professional roller skaters and performers styled in fabulous costumes and glitter, throughout the garden, and alongside them in the radiant Roller Disco.
  • Bops, blooms, and disco balls – Imagine planting a garden by disco seeds, creating numerous site-specific disco-nature inspired installations.
  • Grow, Glow, and Groove Dance Floor – Revelers will express themselves on the oversized “bloom” box dance floor. Its lighting design will pulse to the rhythm’s groove, washing over the surrounding lush floral, as though music is giving life; bringing together healing, and the vital power of community.
  • Live choreographed dance performances throughout the evening
  • Retro Arcade
  • Curated food trucks

Skate rentals are available, and there is a full dance floor to let loose and enjoy the music.
Guests can also enjoy charcuterie boards in the designated picnic areas, and a unique menu of mocktails and cocktails.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: View of the atmosphere during VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers, on July 21, 2021 in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Constellation Immersive)

The charity partner for The DiscOasis is the We Are Family Foundation, a not-for-profit organization co-founded by Nile Rodgers and dedicated to the vision of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world – @wearefamilyfdtn.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Keon Saghari attends VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers, on July 21, 2021 in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Constellation Immersive)

This limited-run experience will be open to the public until August 29th! General admission and VIP admission tickets are on sale now at TheDiscOasis.com. For more information follow @discoasis | #TheDiscOasis | #DiscOasis

Fahnia Thomas

