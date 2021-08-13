Friday, August 13, 2021
Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Welcomed Second child, a Girl, in July

By Ny MaGee
Ludacris

*Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie welcomed their second child in July, a baby girl they named Chance Oyali. 

The bouncing new bundle of joy is named after Eudoxie’s late grandmother, according to PageSix.

Luda, a father of four, has two daughters from previous relationships. He tells the publication that he is a proud “girl dad” who has trouble saying “no” to his daughters.

READ MORE: DaBaby Responds to Lil Duval’s Comparison of Him to Ludacris

 

“So far I’m a girl dad, if I ever had any doubt in my mind I’m loving every minute of it,” he said. “I turned into the dad that doesn’t know how to say no, and if they put those sad faces on it’s very difficult for me to be the hard parent.

“You know when you get older, your girls going to help take care of you. My friends have told me some boys, when they grow up, they think, ‘Oh, my dad will be alright.’ They may or may not take care of you because they have to live their own life. No offense to any guys out there. So with the fact that I have four girls, we will all be taken care of. I feel really good about that.”

Ludacris will reportedly be releasing new music today (August 13). Per the report, he is slated to co-headline the Lovers & Friends Festival in May 2022 in Las Vegas.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

