Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Jessie Woo’s Shocking Whitney Houston Joke on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Sparks Debate … Too Soon? | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jessie Woo (Wild 'N Out)
Jessie Woo / Instagram

*If you’re not familiar with singer/comedian Jessie Woo from “Wind ‘N Out,” let’s just say her recent bit on Whitney Houston will blow up (expand) her career … or maybe kill it.

A recent  segment of the show had funny folks create outgoing voice messages that impersonate famous people, and Jessie arguably drew the short straw by getting Whitney.

For her impression, Jessie decided to come up with new lyrics for “I Will Always Love You,” and because she a petty damn good singer, she really got the crowd going. However, as she got into the crescendo of the song’s chorus … the funny woman dropped a bomb by suddenly stoppng the song and saying, “I’m dead,” and walking off.

Wait. What?!

The crowd was stunned, so it begs the question … too soon???

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Allen Maldonado (‘Heels’): Give People of Color More Opportunities! | WATCH

As the world knows, Whitney died of an accidental overdose in February 2012, and, online at least, opinions seem split on whether joking about it should be off limits.

Many on social media are calling out Jessie’s joke for being “lazy,” “insensitive,” “offensive” and “disrespectful.” Others, however, find it hilarious, with one person saying they laugh every time they watch … even though they’re a Whitney fan.

Worth noting, according to TMZ, is that Jessie Woo posted a tribute to Whitney on her Instagram a few days ago, for what would have been the late singer’s 58th birthday.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Woo’s also standing by her joke … she went live on Instagram, and pointed out it was all in good fun for the show, and she’s seen people do much worse.

Previous articleHealth Care Experts Give Side-Eye to Video of Officer ‘Overdosing’ on Fentanyl
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO