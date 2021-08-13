Friday, August 13, 2021
Jennifer Hudson Does Duet with Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter at ‘Respect’ Premiere [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha (poster)

*Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter Grace Franklin joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere Wednesday — where they hopped on the mic and sang a duet. 

Hudson, who is playing the late-great queen of soul in a new biopic, shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Grace singing on the red carpet.

“Grace Franklin sings ‘Ain’t No Way’ at ‘Respect’ premiere,” Hudson captioned the clip. “What better what to celebrate Aretha Franklin than for her granddaughter @gfranklin61 to sing her song at the film premiere? She would be so proud!”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Respect’ Director Talks Jennifer Hudson Singing Live as Aretha Franklin in Biopic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

“I’m so happy to see my grandmother honored in such an amazing way,” Grace said before she started to sing. ” ‘Ain’t No Way’ is my favorite song from my grandma, so I hope y’all enjoy it!”

Gracie previously slammed “Genius: Aretha,” the eight-episode miniseries that aired in March and starred Cynthia Erivo. Grace even took to TikTok with several family members and blasted the docuseries.

“This movie has to go,” she exclaimed in the video (see below). “During the process of writing, directing, and filming this movie, we’ve reached out to ‘Genius’ as a family on multiple occasions where we have been disrespected and told we will not be worked with.”

“Respect” is now playing in theaters.

@gfranklin61i’d also like to add we don’t have any grievances with the actors/actresses in either of these movies #justiceforthequeen

♬ original sound – grace 🙂

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

