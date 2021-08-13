Gabourey Sidibe Stars in Original Podcast Thriller ‘If I Go Missing The Witches Did It’ [TRAILER]

*Gabourey Sidibe has teamed with Realm on the new thriller original podcast “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” starring the actress in her first scripted podcast role.

Per press release, written by Pia Wilson (Genius: Aretha), the satirical paranormal series, comprised of nine-episodes, follows the mysterious disappearance of Sidibe’s character, a Black writer named Jenna Clayton, in the suburbs of New York. Also featured is Sarah Natochenny who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex who takes up the cause of finding Jenna.

Check out the newly released trailer HERE.

“We are thrilled to work with Gabourey, whose portrayal of New York writer Jenna Clayton will make you not only laugh hysterically but also engage critically with issues of race, class, and capitalism,” said Molly Barton, CEO and co-founder, Realm.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Written by Pia Wilson (Genius: Aretha), the satirical show follows Jenna (played by Gabourey) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their means. Sidibe is joined by voice actress Sarah Natochenny (Ash Ketchum in Pokemon) who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex who takes up the cause of finding Jenna.

“I’m so excited to work with Realm on my first fiction podcast role! I was excited about this show as soon as I read Pia Wilson’s writing,” Sidibe says. “It’s really relatable and hilarious. After gathering a large library of shows I listen to, I’m excited to now be included in the library of other people who enjoy losing themselves in a good story.”

The series premieres Sunday, September 26, with one new episode debuting every Sunday. You can listen to the podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.