Exclusive Clip: Deon Cole and Tisha Campbell Face Off on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s “Celebrity Family Feud“ that features comedian Deon Cole as he takes on Tisha Campbell’s team!

The teams compete to win money for their respective charities.

Team Deon Cole; playing for Stand Up To Cancer

• Deon Cole

• Brooklynn Marie – friend

• Kelley Kali – friend

• Ocean Glapion – friend

• Kimberly Turner – friend

VERSUS

Team You Go Girl; playing for The Wiley Center for Speech & Language Development

• Tisha Campbell

• Stanley Campbell – brother

• Terra Shockley – cousin

• Jennifer Freeman – family friend

• Dani Wright – family friend

Get a teaser of what’s to come via the clip below. Tune in to the full episode airing this Sunday (Aug. 15).