Erykah Badu Apologizes for Sharing Video from Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash

*Erykah Badu has apologized to the Obamas for being a “terrible guest” at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard Saturday night.

The music icon shared a public apology to Barack and Michelle on Thursday, admitting she was “so inconsiderate,” for posting a video from the bash on social media.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, please forgive me for being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family,” Badu tweeted. “I was so inconsiderate. Thank you for all your love.”

“What an example of ‘how NOT’ to be,” she added.

We previously reported… a couple of guests at Obama’s bash were forced to delete Instagram photos showing Obama #turningup and dancing the night away at his birthday party on Saturday.

As written by Fox News, rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted various photos to Instagram from the event, but the images were later deleted under the event’s photography ban, the New York Post reported.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said, the Post reported. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

“Epic night last night,” Chapman said in a video. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

“Y’all never seen Obama like this in your life,” Chapman later added on Instagram.

Badu posted footage of Obama holding a microphone and dancing on stage but it was later deleted.

When a fan asked Badu if the Obamas “made you take down the video and apologize publicly,” the songstress replied, “Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”

Per PEOPLE, other famous guests at Obama’s bash included Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg and John Legend.