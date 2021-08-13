Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNews
News

Erykah Badu Apologizes for Sharing Video from Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash

By Ny MaGee
0

Erykah Badu (getty)

*Erykah Badu has apologized to the Obamas for being a “terrible guest” at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard Saturday night.

The music icon shared a public apology to Barack and Michelle on Thursday, admitting she was “so inconsiderate,” for posting a video from the bash on social media.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, please forgive me for being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family,” Badu tweeted. “I was so inconsiderate. Thank you for all your love.”

“What an example of ‘how NOT’ to be,” she added.

Check out her post below.

READ MORE: Guests at Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash Forced to Delete Photos of Him Dancing

We previously reported… a couple of guests at Obama’s bash were forced to delete Instagram photos showing Obama  #turningup and dancing the night away at his birthday party on Saturday.

As written by Fox News, rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted various photos to Instagram from the event, but the images were later deleted under the event’s photography ban, the New York Post reported.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said, the Post reported. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

“Epic night last night,” Chapman said in a video. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

“Y’all never seen Obama like this in your life,” Chapman later added on Instagram.

Badu posted footage of Obama holding a microphone and dancing on stage but it was later deleted.

When a fan asked Badu if the Obamas “made you take down the video and apologize publicly,” the songstress replied, “Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”

Per PEOPLE, other famous guests at Obama’s bash included Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg and John Legend.

Previous article‘Damn!’: Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s Awkward/Hilarious Exchange Confirmed as a Joke – They’re Good (Watch)
Next articleA 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in LA for Fatal Shooting of Shoe Palace Employee | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO