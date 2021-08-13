‘CBS: This Morning’ Accused of Copying ‘GMA’ with Nate Burleson Hire

*“CBS This Morning” has tapped former football star and “Extra” correspondent Nate Burleson to replace replacing veteran journalist Anthony Mason, and now critics are accusing the network of copying rival “Good Morning America.”

”They’re basically copying ‘GMA.’ They’re moving to Times Square, hiring a [Michael] Strahan. What’s next? Cooking segments? They’re clearly in trouble,” one industry source said.

Another insider said “GMA” staffers are “all shook over why CBS is copying them. It’s all the talk this morning at ABC.”

Per Page Six, the CBS show previously announced that they’ll be filming from a new studio directly across the street from “GMA” in Times Square.

Humbled by that headline 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lEzgrrYw6Z — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) August 12, 2021

Here’s more from Page Six:

The move comes as ratings for NBC’s “Today” — once the top of the morning show heap — continue to lose ground to “GMA.” This season-to-date, “GMA” is reportedly the most-watched morning show for the 9th consecutive year, and has this year increased its lead over “Today” to its biggest in four years. “CBS This Morning” remains at the bottom.

“Look at the numbers. Do you think ‘GMA’ would be threatened by CBS?” an ABC source said.

“This is the same show [that] put out a statement about not wanting to [have anchors] dress up for Halloween! They planted a stake on Halloween as opposed to having fun, and now a football player is at the table? ‘Real Sports’ wasn’t hiring? It’s insulting to journalists,” said another person from a competing network, per the report.

“It’s interesting that they’ve put an ABC person in place over there, and she’s running the show. I commend them for recognizing a winning playbook and stealing it, but it could be a recipe for disaster,” an ABC source said.

Burleson’s deal includes a role as an analyst at CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and regular appearances on Nickelodeon, according to Variety.

In a press release, Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said Burleson is the “perfect fit for mornings on CBS.”

“There is no doubt that Nate’s experiences and broader interests in news, sports and entertainment will be an exciting addition to the table with Gayle and Tony as we continue to evolve the format of the broadcast to double down on news, original reporting, great storytelling and a broad range of feature pieces that appeal to viewers across the country,” he said in an internal memo.