Friday, August 13, 2021
Cameron Burrell, Godson of Carl Lewis, Dead At 26

By Ny MaGee
Cameron Burrell
*Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents and the Godson of Carl Lewis, has died at age 26.

Burrell, a former national champion 100-meter sprinter at the University of Houston, passed away Monday but the cause of death has been announced.

Here’s more from Today:

Cameron Burrell was a three-time, first-team All-America in the 60-meter dash (2014, 2017-18) in the indoor season and earned first-team All-America honors three times (2016-2018) in the 100 on the outdoor schedule. He also was an All-America honoree as the anchor of the team’s 4X100-meter relay in 2014 and 2018.

READ MORE: We Remember: Chucky Thompson, Producer Behind Hits From Biggie, Mary J. Blige, Dead at 53 (Video)

Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team. He released the following statement following his son’s passing:

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends. We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support.”

Per New York Post, the school is offering counseling services to track and field athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members. 

“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston athletics department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest track and field stars,” athletics director Chris Pezman said. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Burrell is the 121st man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100-meter sprint. He turned pro after his collegiate career. 

Funeral arrangements are unknown.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

