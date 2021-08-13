Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

A 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in LA for Fatal Shooting of Shoe Palace Employee | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Shoe Palace - screenshot
Shoe Palace / CBS Local – screenshot

*#LosAngeles police arrested a 16-year-old male connected with Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside #ShoePalace, which started over a sneaker raffle dispute.

The teen suspect was arrested Thursday for the murder of the 26-year-old, #JaydenBradford, outside of the #MelroseAve shoe store.

Witnesses explained that a dispute about a shoe raffle amongst a group of people in front of the store quickly escalated to gun violence.

Bradford, who worked at the Shoe Palace, arrived just as things got heated and tried to intervene when he was fatally shot.

Cellphone video captured the altercation and showed the moments when Bradford stepped in, and the group of people seemed to turn on him before someone in the crowd opened fire.

“Investigators learned that employees had a conflict with a group of people regarding the shoe raffle. A co-worker telephoned Jayren Bradford and told him about the conflict,” the LAPD confirmed in a statement.

“Bradford, an employee of the Shoe Palace, came to the store to assist co-workers. When he arrived, he was confronted by the group, and the juvenile pulled out a gun and shot Bradford.”

A witness told the media that Bradford attempted to de-escalate the situation and even started backing away when he was shot.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gabourey Sidibe Stars in Original Podcast Thriller ‘If I Go Missing The Witches Did It’ [TRAILER]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleErykah Badu Apologizes for Sharing Video from Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO