A 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in LA for Fatal Shooting of Shoe Palace Employee | VIDEO

*#LosAngeles police arrested a 16-year-old male connected with Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside #ShoePalace, which started over a sneaker raffle dispute.

The teen suspect was arrested Thursday for the murder of the 26-year-old, #JaydenBradford, outside of the #MelroseAve shoe store.

Witnesses explained that a dispute about a shoe raffle amongst a group of people in front of the store quickly escalated to gun violence.

Bradford, who worked at the Shoe Palace, arrived just as things got heated and tried to intervene when he was fatally shot.

Cellphone video captured the altercation and showed the moments when Bradford stepped in, and the group of people seemed to turn on him before someone in the crowd opened fire.

“Investigators learned that employees had a conflict with a group of people regarding the shoe raffle. A co-worker telephoned Jayren Bradford and told him about the conflict,” the LAPD confirmed in a statement.

“Bradford, an employee of the Shoe Palace, came to the store to assist co-workers. When he arrived, he was confronted by the group, and the juvenile pulled out a gun and shot Bradford.”

A witness told the media that Bradford attempted to de-escalate the situation and even started backing away when he was shot.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gabourey Sidibe Stars in Original Podcast Thriller ‘If I Go Missing The Witches Did It’ [TRAILER]