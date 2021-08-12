Was This Person Refreshing Trey Songz’s Drink or Trying to Drug Him? (Watch)

*A viral video has surfaced that appears to show someone attempting to roofie Trey Songz at a club.
The quick clip shows the singer holding a drink in his hand and talking to someone off to the side when another hand comes in and quickly pours a liquid into his glass.
The hand retreats, but not before an eagle-eyed Songz catches the shenanigan, looks at his drink, then gives the person a look that has launched a thousand memes.
Someone could’ve been trying to top off Songz drink with what he was already sipping on. But the Internet has run away with the notion that a woman was attempting to drug the entertainer.
Watch below:
