Thursday, August 12, 2021
Was This Person Refreshing Trey Songz’s Drink or Trying to Drug Him? (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
*A viral video has surfaced that appears to show someone attempting to roofie Trey Songz at a club.

The quick clip shows the singer holding a drink in his hand and talking to someone off to the side when another hand comes in and quickly pours a liquid into his glass.

The hand retreats, but not before an eagle-eyed Songz catches the shenanigan, looks at his drink, then gives the person a look that has launched a thousand memes.

Someone could’ve been trying to top off Songz drink with what he was already sipping on. But the Internet has run away with the notion that a woman was attempting to drug the entertainer.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

EURPublisher01

