*The 2021 “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” (ILICFF), held recently via Zoom, has announced the winners of this years’ festival. The film fest was hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and ILICFF founder SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (DreamWorks, PBS) and filmmaker (ImaginationLunchbox.com) Anthony Michael Hobbs. In its 5th year, ILICFF is a free community event presented by the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc.

Winners included Ruth and Nick: A Confectionery Tale by Carter Rostron from the U.S. for “Most Uplifting Film;” Bucket Hat! by Demetrios Tzamaras from the U.S. for “Best Film Made FOR Kids;” Hairfoo Memorphis by Luca Pasvolsky from Australia for “Film Festival Choice,” and What I Want to Say to You by Jeongso-a Kim, Do-yeon Kim, Min-gyu Kim, Soo Seo Jae-hyun, Son Joo-young Shin, Yu-chan Sae-woo, Lee So-hee Jeon, Chan-young Chae Myung-kyung, Hwang Hyun-chang, and Jung Hee-sung from Korea for “Best Film Made BY Kids.”

Short films screened at the 2021 ILICFF, made by kids and for kids, were from Germany, Australia, United States, Korea, Netherlands, China, India, Canada, Iran, Spain and Jamaica. The 22 year-old “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference sponsored the “Most Uplifting Film” Award (UpliftingMinds2.com) for the 5th year.

The 2021 “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” was created by Anthony Hobbs to give young filmmakers, like him, a platform to showcase their films and view other creative projects made for a young audience. Hobbs has garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring in, directing and producing multi award winning short films One Nation, and Naga Pixie. He also produced through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC a short film for his coach, Agent Hollywood, another multi-award winning project.

